(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden ruled out the possibility of ever renewing the Yeezy collaboration with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“The contract has ended,” Gulden said at a press conference Wednesday at company headquarters. “We are selling off the inventory.”

Speculation on the matter surfaced last month when Gulden appeared alongside Ye in a photo a couple of days after the Super Bowl. They inadvertently met in a Los Angeles airport before Gulden flew back to Germany, he said.

“It was not a meeting, there was no business discussion,” Gulden said. “If you meet him on an airport, I don’t know what you do. Do you hide? Or what do you do?”

Asked if there is even a remote chance that Adidas would ever seek to restart the Yeezy collaboration, Gulden said the answer is no.

Adidas canceled the partnership in late 2022 after Ye unleashed a string of antisemitic rhetoric on social media. At the time, Yeezy shoes were accounting for nearly half of the company’s profits. Adidas is still engaged in a legal dispute with Ye related to the split, Gulden noted.

