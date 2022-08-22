(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG announced the surprise departure of Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted next year, forcing the search for a new leader as the German sporting goods company reels from years of lockdowns and consumer boycotts in China.

The Adidas board and Rorsted have “mutually agreed” that he would hand over the top job during the course of next year, according to a statement Monday. Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

When Rorsted took over in 2016, investors applauded the choice because the Danish-born executive came with a strong track record of boosting returns and tightening the portfolio at consumer-goods company Henkel AG. At Adidas, Rorsted managed to narrow the gap with arch-rival Nike Inc. while selling perennial underperformer Reebok, though the last years were marked by difficult conditions because the coronavirus closed retail outlets and production around the world, particularly in key Asian markets.

“After three challenging years that were marked by the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and geo-political tensions, it is now the right time to initiate a CEO transition and pave the way for a restart,” the company said in the release announcing Rorsted’s departure.

Adidas shares have lost about 37% in value this year, ranking them among the worst performers on the 50-member Euro Stoxx 50 Index. The stock slumped as much as 6.9 euros, or 4.2%, to 158.7 euros in Frankfurt following the announced CEO change.

The company credited Rorsted for helping speed up the brand’s digital transformation, in particular its focus on direct-to-consumer sales, and doubling sales in North America, the world’s largest sporting goods market.

Adidas, based in the same Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach as German rival Puma, surprised investors with a profit warning in July following a slower-than-expected recovery in Greater China.

Mass testing and lockdowns in China have affected footfall to malls and stores and impacted sales for most retailers. Foreign brands are also struggling to hang on to China as a major growth driver amid consumer boycotts and preferential treatment for homegrown companies including Anta Sports Products Ltd. And Li Ning Co. That’s been a particular challenge for Adidas, which replaced the head of its Chinese operations in March, promoting an executive who had already been managing a local brand in China.

Now even the lowered guidance is seen as ambitious by some analysts because Adidas will need to grow second-half sales by more than 20% outside of China. That’s something that will require “sizable market share gains,” Jefferies analysts led by James Grzinic said in a note last month. “At this juncture investors are unlikely to give Adidas the benefit of the doubt.”

