(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG confirmed its full-year forecast as the sales environment brightened in North America and Europe, two regions that had curbed the German company’s growth.

Currency-neutral sales grew 4.7% in the second quarter, the German company said. Global sales reached 5.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion), meeting the average estimate. Operating profit of 643 million euros narrowly missed the 648 million forecast.

Key Insights

The trend of shrinking sales in the company’s home market of Europe ended, showing roughly the same revenue tally for the quarter compared to a year ago. North America, another region beset by problems of late, showed 5.8% growth in sales. The company has been capitalizing on rapid growth in China and through digital channels to keep up its half-decade-long hot streak.

After years of expansion on the back of retro footwear, the company is relying on new franchises including the 4D and Ultra Boost 19 as well as the Parley brand, which uses plastic pulled from the oceans as a material in clothing.

Investors will be watching to see whether Adidas Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted updates his views on how the escalating China-U.S. trade war could affect the company. Adidas signed a letter in May that called U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods “catastrophic.”

Market Performance

The Herzogenaurach-based company’s stock has climbed 50% this year and is on pace for its fifth straight annual gain.

Get More

