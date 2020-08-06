Aug 6, 2020
Adidas E-Commerce Boom Helps Make Up for Global Store Shutdowns
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG’s e-commerce sales nearly doubled in the second quarter, compensating somewhat for pandemic-related store closures around the world.
- Second-quarter sales of 3.58 billion euros ($4.25 billion) were above analysts’ estimate of 3.24 billion euros.
- The German sportswear giant said it’s still unable to provide an outlook for the full year.
Key Insights
- Adidas is figuring out a new normal on the balance between online shopping and physical stores. While e-commerce is booming and fewer customers are coming into stores, a higher percentage who do so are buying.
- Investors are looking for signs that Adidas is recovering after having to close 70% of its stores early in the second quarter because of the pandemic. China is leading the way on a rebound.
- While Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted just agreed to a five-year contract extension, he’s under growing pressure to create more opportunities for minorities and women. Adidas’s human resources chief recently resigned after complaints from Black employees about her handling of diversity issues.
- After cutting costs and benefiting from strong demand for retro footwear, Rorsted needs to tap his creative side as Adidas prepares to unveil a new strategy cycle heading into 2021.
Market Performance
- While the stock has dropped 17% this year, it’s been pretty flat for the past two months as more stores reopen.
