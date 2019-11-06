(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Adidas AG beat earnings estimates as sales picked up in the U.S. after months of trouble there from supply-chain snags.

Currency-neutral sales rose 6% in the third quarter. Total revenue reached 6.4 billion euros ($7.1 billion), narrowly exceeding the average estimate. Operating profit of 897 million euros also topped the consensus.

Key Insights

The European market also seems more promising as sales returned to growth, rising 3.2%. Adidas is hoping its home market can become a motor again, helped in part by next summer’s European Championships soccer tournament.

Investors will want to know whether Adidas has completely resolved the supply issues in North America. The cost of flying clothing across the Pacific has been weighing on earnings. Sales in the region jumped 16%.

While Rorsted downplayed the threat of U.S.-China tariffs in August, he’ll nonetheless field questions about his latest views, especially after the CEO of rival Puma SE said in October that such measures are affecting earnings.

Market Performance

The Herzogenaurach-based company’s stock has climbed more than 50% this year and is on pace for its fifth straight annual gain.

