(Bloomberg) -- The chief financial officer of Adidas AG — a major sponsor of Bayern Munich — has bought a slice of rival German Bundesliga team SV Werder Bremen.

Harm Ohlmeyer is part of a €38 million ($41.4 million) investment by a group of entrepreneurs and private individuals who have a close relationship with the club, according to a spokesman. The deal for 18% of the club values the team at €211 million.

Ohlmeyer is investing in the team, based in north-west Germany, despite the fact that Adidas is a big backer of Bayern Munich, whom Werder Bremen beat last weekend.

Werder Bremen is a multi-sports organization. While the Bundesliga football team is by far the biggest and best-known name in the stable, it also operates and promotes other clubs and events spanning everything from chess to table tennis.

Bloomberg reported last year how special purpose acquisition company Counter Press proposed investing €70 million for a 30% stake in the club, but the deal was voted down by the club’s members, who included those representing the group’s tennis, chess and handball teams.

