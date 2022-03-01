(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG is suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Union following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision takes immediate effect, a company spokeswoman said by email.

The German sports company has for years been partnered with the Russian football program. Now it joins FIFA and UEFA in censuring the country for invading Ukraine.

Those organizations on Monday decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

