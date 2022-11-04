(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG is in talks with Bjorn Gulden from crosstown rival Puma SE to become chief executive officer as the larger German sportswear company seeks to move on from the debacle over its Yeezy partnership with rapper Ye.

Gulden is a “potential successor” to current CEO Kasper Rorsted, Adidas said in a statement. Its shares surged as much as 30% as investors welcomed the prospect of a CEO who’s boosted Puma’s credentials among fashionistas and athletes alike.

Earlier Friday, Puma said Arne Freundt, its chief commercial officer, would succeed Gulden in the top role at the beginning of next year.

Adidas in August initiated a search to replace Rorsted before his contract was set to expire. Since then, the company has warned that unsold shoes are piling up and cut its ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“Bjorn Gulden would be an ideal successor to Rorsted,” Thomas Joekel, a fund manager at Adidas shareholder Union Investment, said by email.

Track Record

Gulden, who is originally from Norway, could probably increase Adidas’s brand popularity that’s suffered of late, Joekel added. “His track record at Puma is impressive. He has grown Puma into one of the strongest sporting goods companies in the world.”

Over nine years at Puma, Gulden has signed deals with high-profile soccer clubs like Manchester City, while bringing the company back into professional basketball in the US. He’s also set up partnerships with celebrities including the rapper Jay-Z.

Rorsted, meanwhile, has fallen from grace at Adidas after initially being lionized as a frugal CEO bent on modernizing the company’s e-commerce operations. The Dane has faced a series of crises in recent years, causing many to question if he has the ability to foster a creative culture at Adidas necessary for bringing out a new generation of hot-selling sneakers and apparel.

Rorsted has most recently drawn criticism for his handling of the relationship with Ye Adidas terminated their partnership following antisemitic remarks and other erratic behavior by the rapper.

But Adidas’s problems have extended much beyond Ye. Perhaps the biggest headache is China, once the company’s top growth market, where boycotts of western brands and lockdowns have hit sales. Even before that, Rorsted had to apologize early in the pandemic for initially refusing to pay rent at German stores during lockdowns -- and the company then had to take out a government bailout topping $2 billion to boost liquidity.

Despite Friday’s surge, Adidas’s shares currently trade below the levels from when Rorsted took over as CEO in October 2016.

Earlier Role

Gulden is no stranger to Adidas, where he was once senior vice president of apparel and accessories. He later became managing director of footwear retailer Deichmann, where he oversaw US subsidiaries Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoes. Gulden became CEO of Danish jewelry brand Pandora in 2012 before taking over the leadership of Puma in July 2013.

Adidas and Puma have a decades-long rivalry. The two companies were founded by brothers -- Adolf and Rudolf Dassler -- who grew to hate each other in the aftermath of World War II.

The competing headquarters are just a short walk from each other, located up a hill from the Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach. The rivalry today is much more cordial than it was for much of the 20th century.

Adidas closed 21% higher on Friday in Frankfurt, with Puma down 3%.

