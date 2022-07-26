(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG issued a profit warning after its sales were hit by lockdowns and consumer boycotts in China, offsetting strong momentum in its key western markets.

The German sneaker company said although its second-quarter results are “somewhat ahead of expectations” with strong growth in Western markets, the recover in Greater China was slower-than-expected recovery..

Sales will now rise by mid-to high-single-digits on a currency-neutral basis this fiscal year, down from previous guidance they would grow by 11% to 13%, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Concerns over Covid-19 haven’t gone away in China with lockdowns frequent and mass testing still underway. Retailers have been affected by store closures and even when malls are open people need a 72-hour PCR test to enter.

Foreign brands are also struggling to hang onto China as a major growth driver amid consumer boycotts and preferential treatment for homegrown companies including Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Li Ning Co.

Adidas said as a result of a “less favorable mix” of sales in Greater China and excess inventory that will need to be cleared, the company’s operating margin is now forecast to be around 7% in 2022, down from previous guidance of 9.4%.

The company said the downgrade also accounts for a potential slowdown in consumer spending in its other key markets as consumers rein in purchases amid rising inflation.

