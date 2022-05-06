(Bloomberg) -- Adidas SE said full-year sales and profit will be in the lower end of its forecast as the war in Russia and lockdowns in China weigh on consumption of sporting goods.

Revenue fell 3% on a currency-neutral basis in the first quarter as supply bottlenecks in Vietnam reduced the availability of products, the company said Friday. The company said it missed out on 400 million euros ($421 million) of sales because that country’s lockdowns last year made it impossible for factories to produce enough.

Sales will grow by 11% to 13% this year on a currency-neutral basis as demand for sneakers remains robust, the German company forecast in March. The company has been aiming for adjusted net income of 1.8 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros.

Consumer companies face a whirlwind of geopolitical challenges as they emerge from two difficult years during the pandemic. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought global condemnation, with some of the world’s most iconic brands -- including Adidas, Nike Inc. and Puma SE -- halting operations in the country.

Adidas has said the war in Ukraine is putting as much as 250 million euros of revenue at risk. That’s half of its business from Russia and the CIS region, and represents about 1 percentage point of growth in total sales.

Foreign brands are struggling to hang onto China as a major growth driver after almost a year of consumer boycotts and preferential treatment for homegrown companies. Adidas replaced the head of its Chinese operations last month, promoting an executive who has been managing a local brand there.

