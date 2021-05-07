(Bloomberg) --

Adidas AG raised its sales forecast due to a rebound in China and a boom in online sales as the outlook improves ahead of the expected return of mass sporting events and the European soccer championships.

Currency-neutral sales will grow by a percentage in the high teens, the upper end of its previous projection, the Germany company said Friday. That comes as second-quarter revenue growth is set to reach about 50%, the company predicted. The shares are gained 2.9% in pre-market trading, according to Tradebook.

The guidance should shake some of the concern investors have had since some consumers in China boycotted Adidas -- along with rival Nike Inc. and others -- for taking a stance against forced labor in the Xinjiang region. Adidas has supported the Better Cotton Initiative in its decision to no longer certify cotton that comes from Xinjiang.

Adidas impressed investors in March with a plan to a focus on online sales, products for women and use of recycled materials in shoes and apparel. Those areas appear to already be gaining ground, with first-quarter sales increasing in China, Europe and North America.

First-quarter operating profit reached 704 million euros ($849 million), beating analysts’ estimates.

Another hot topic is how much Adidas will be able to sell the Reebok brand for in coming months. That could set a metric in the industry as Swiss sports-shoe maker On AG is preparing for a potential listing that would value the business at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported last week.

