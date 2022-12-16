(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG is scrambling to keep up with demand for jerseys featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

“Due to extraordinary demand for the adidas Argentina World Cup jerseys across the globe, we have very low stock in some countries,” a company spokesperson said. “We are working to get more jerseys to fans so they can celebrate an incredible journey for the national team.”

Argentina is set to face France in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. Messi, 35, said this week that it will be the last World Cup match of his career.

The game will also be a showdown between the world’s two largest sportswear companies. Adidas has been a longtime sponsor of Argentina’s national team while France is backed by Nike Inc.

