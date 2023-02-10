(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG’s tearing stock rally had left analyst targets in the dust. A falling out with rapper Ye is bringing it back to the ground.

After a 71% surge, the stock slumped as much as 13% Friday, the biggest decline in nearly three years. Adidas shares had recently surpassed the average analyst price target, implying that sell-side saw no upside in the next 12 months. The rally kicked off in November after it named Bjorn Gulden as its new chief executive officer and revealed initial plans to make up for most of the lost Yeezy earnings.

Adidas warned yesterday of a potential operating loss of as much as €700 million ($752 million) this year, as it ends its lucrative line with Ye, the artist known for hits like ‘Gold Digger’ and ‘Stronger,’ following antisemitic and racist remarks. The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company said the worst-case scenario is if it has to write off all existing Yeezy inventory.

Volker Bosse, an analyst at Baader Helvea called the outlook “horrible” in a note to clients, keeping a reduce rating on the shares. Jefferies, meanwhile, cut the stock to hold from buy.

The shares were down 12% to €137.1 as of 01:04 p.m. in Frankfurt. The average price target among 36 analysts surveyed is €139.4, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

