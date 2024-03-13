(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG expects its return to growth to accelerate in the second half of this year as it works through high North American inventories and capitalizes on demand for old sneaker models like the Samba and Campus.

While the company “should see some growth” in the first quarter, that momentum will pick up later in the year as Adidas works through its unsold goods in North America and benefits from growing demand for classic “three-stripe” lifestyle apparel, it said Wednesday.

Adidas expects currency-neutral sales to fall at a mid-single-digit rate in North America this year as it works through its inventories. Revenue should grow at a high-single-digit rate in Europe and even faster than that in China and Latin America, it said.

Now in his second year at the helm, Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden is trying to orchestrate another era of fast growth at Adidas and help close the gap with industry leader Nike Inc., which is now reducing staff as demand cools. Adidas’s net sales fell last year, hurt by the fallout of the cancelled Yeezy partnership with the rapper and designer Ye.

Now Adidas is looking to further scale up the offerings of old sneakers like the Samba and Gazelle, which took off in 2023, while bringing back similar classic models like the SL 72 running shoe and Superstar basketball sneaker, Gulden said in the statement.

Adidas reiterated its conservative 2024 outlook from January, which underwhelmed analysts and caused its shares to fall at the time. The stock is up more than 30% in the past year, outperforming rivals Puma and Nike.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.