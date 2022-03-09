(Bloomberg) -- Adidas SE forecast strong sales growth for the year as demand remains robust for sneakers and sports apparel in Europe and the Americas with the pandemic easing.

Sales will grow by 11% to 13% on a currency-neutral basis, the German company forecast Wednesday. That comes even as sales in Russia and former Soviet countries are expected to be cut in half due to the war in Ukraine.

Consumer companies face a whirlwind of geopolitical challenges as they emerge from two difficult years during the pandemic. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought global condemnation, with some of the world’s most iconic brands -- including Adidas, Nike Inc. and Puma SE -- halting operations in the country.

Adidas’s forecast includes a risk of up to 250 million euros in the company’s Russia/CIS business, or about half of its revenue from the region. That reflects the suspension of retail and e-commerce operations in Russia and represents about 1 percentage point of growth in total sales.

In the Greater China business, Adidas expects sales to increase in the mid-single digits.

Foreign brands are struggling to hang onto China as a major growth driver after almost a year of consumer boycotts and preferential treatment for homegrown companies including Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Li Ning Co. Adidas replaced the head of its Chinese operations earlier this week, promoting an executive who’s already been managing a local brand in China.

North America and Latin America are projected to be the biggest growth engines, with sales rising in the mid- to high-teens rate. EMEA and Asia Pacific should also see growth in the mid-teens, Adidas said.

Net income from continuing operations will probably grow to between 1.8 billion euros and 1.9 billion euros, Adidas said.

Adidas shares have lost about a third of their value in the past year, underperforming both Nike and Puma. The company recently completed the sale of its Reebok unit and introduced another share buyback program.

