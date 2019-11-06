(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted poured some cold water on the buzz surrounding carbon-fiber plated running shoes, which have been spearheaded by rival Nike Inc. and worn by professionals smashing world records.

The real money comes from selling shoes to the running masses rather than catering to the highest ranks of the sport, Rorsted said on a call with reporters Wednesday. While it’s important for the Adidas brand to be seen on the feet of the world’s fastest people, that’s not the biggest factor in the company’s goal of doubling running sales by 2020 from 2015 levels.

“The high-end technical market is a minuscule market, so even if you double your market share in that, you wouldn’t see it in the numbers,” Rorsted said. “The commercial success comes from you and I and others who will go to our stores.”

Rorsted pointed to Adidas’s Boost franchise, which launched six years ago with a breakthrough cushioning developed alongside German chemicals company BASF SE. The material is core to Adidas’s running division, including the Ultraboost model that sells for as much as $180 a pair. Despite that high price, the shoes have wide appeal for people both in training and racing -- Boost sales have climbed to 2.5 billion euros a year ($2.8 billion), Rorsted said.

$250 Shoes

Still, Adidas is playing catch-up to Nike, which has dominated the running world’s attention of late with its newfangled line of carbon-fiber plated racing shoes, including the ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% that sells for $250 a pair. Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge wore a version last month when he dipped under two hours for the marathon distance at a Nike event in Vienna. The same weekend, Brigid Kosgei wore one, too, when she set the women’s world record in Chicago. Critics say these shoes offer a mechanical advantage.

Adidas has been quiet on the carbon-fiber plated shoe front thus far, releasing no version of its own. While some have speculated that the top two women in this past weekend’s New York City Marathon were wearing Adidas models with carbon plates, the German company declined to comment on that when asked by Bloomberg.

Rorsted didn’t discount the need to cater to top runners. He said it’s important for the Adidas brand, citing a history that reaches back to Jesse Owens in the 1936 Olympics. The company will have some product launches in 2020, he said.

“I can assure you, we take running extremely serious,” the CEO said. “It’s in the DNA of Adidas and will continue to be.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Tim Loh in Munich at tloh16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Anne Pollak

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.