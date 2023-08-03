(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden warned that future sales of Yeezy sneakers may have a smaller positive impact on the company’s earnings than the initial batch.

The first drop in May and June was full of the franchise’s highest-priced and most sought-after products, including the chunky Yeezy Boost 700, which previously sold with a price tag of $240, and the sleek Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers, which have retailed for $220.

Consumers scooped up the offerings, creating a €400 million ($437 million) bump in second-quarter revenue and enabling the German company to raise its financial targets for the year.

Adidas terminated its Yeezy collaboration with the rapper and designer Kanye West, or Ye, in October after he made a string of antisemitic remarks. That left about €1.2 billion worth of sneakers in limbo.

As Adidas begins working through the remaining 75% to 80% of its Yeezy inventory, the future payoffs may become less pronounced. That’s because the remaining mix of products includes more of the cheaper footwear, like the Yeezy Slide sandal, which used to sell at $55. Adidas is also now including wholesale partners in the Yeezy sales and will share part of the proceeds with them.

“The first drop, let’s put it this way, was the most attractive product,” and had the highest average price, Gulden said on a call with reporters Thursday.

In hindsight, Adidas probably could have sold many more Yeezy products in the first batch, Gulden acknowledged, but said he wasn’t quite sure ahead of time how much consumers would want the footwear given the furor over Ye.

The cost of making the stockpile of Yeezy sneakers was about €500 million, which Adidas said earlier this year might have to be written off. The first batch of Yeezy sales has reduced the potential write-off to €400 million.

Gulden declined to speculate about whether the rest of the Yeezy inventory could be sold off in 2023 or if future sales could stretch into next year. Even if it all gets sold, the total revenue may wind up being more or less than the current projection of €1.2 billion, he added.

For now, Adidas has pledged to donate about €110 million from its first batch of Yeezy sales to organizations working to combat discrimination and hate.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.