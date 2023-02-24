(Bloomberg) -- German landlord Adler Group SA is preparing to force through its restructuring plan in a London court but some bondholders are making their own maneuvers.

Investors have terminated €192.8 million ($204 million) of notes, held by two members of a minority group of bondholders, the real estate firm said in a statement late Thursday. By cancelling the bonds, the holders may have identified a way to call a default, which could accelerate an early repayment.

The cancellation of the bonds, which are part of a €800 million bond due 2029, was announced just a day before Adler kicks off a restructuring plan process in the English court on Friday. The hearing comes after the firm failed to win enough support from creditors to overhaul debt terms under German law in December.

“The termination is ineffective and serves primarily to disrupt the stabilization process that is supported by a large majority of noteholders,” Adler said in the statement.

Adler has been negotiating with its creditors to restructure its debt amid a downturn in Germany’s real estate market, while battling allegations by short-seller Viceroy Research.

It had agreed a deal with some of its creditors in November to raise new debt and pay back some bonds, while also extending maturities and getting permission to pay interest with more debt.

After failing to get sufficient support for the plan from holders required under German law, it is preparing to overhaul its debt under English law, instead. This is so the firm can prevent dissenting classes of creditors from blocking a proposal if a judge rules the plan is in the best interest of the company.

