(Bloomberg) -- Adler Group Chairman Stefan Kirsten resigned citing health reasons just weeks after a UK court rejected the indebted German landlord’s €6 billion ($6.5 billion) turnaround plan.

Board member Stefan Brendgen will fill in Kirsten’s role as chairman, according to a statement on Monday and the company has arranged a call with analysts and investors at 2 p.m. Berlin time.

Adler brought in Kirsten in February 2022 as part of efforts to regain trust after a short-seller report a few months earlier accused the company of widespread fraud and plunged the firm in turmoil. Adler has denied the allegations and started to sell assets to pay off creditors.

Last month, the UK’s Court of Appeal overturned a previous ruling that green-lit a restructuring plan, raising uncertainty over the future of the company. The decision has undermined its attempts to sell off assets in an orderly fashion, a key component of its plan to stay afloat. Potential buyers may now be wary of engaging in potentially lengthy and costly negotiations with a counterparty whose immediate future is in the hands of the courts.

“The path to the future will be a challenging one that requires the full commitment of the management and the board, which I can no longer provide if I don’t want to jeopardise my health in the long term,” Kirsten said in the statement.

A stalwart of German real estate and previously the finance chief at Vonovia SE — Germany’s largest landlord — Kirsten invested some of his own personal wealth in Adler, and bought 50,000 shares before taking the job. He had since doubled down and owns about half a percent of the share capital.

The UK ruling was the result of a challenge from dissenting creditors, including DWS Group and Strategic Value Partners, with debt maturing in 2029. They were opposed to the restructuring plan saying it disadvantaged longer term holders who would have to wait longer to recover their investments.

Before the ruling, Adler was fighting against falling property prices and a high debt load that threatening losses for its bondholders. The company wrote down the value of its portfolio by €1 billion in the first half of last year, pushing its loan to value ratio to almost 90%.

