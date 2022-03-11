(Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA said a forensic review of allegations against the German landlord by a hedge fund has so far been unable to refute some key claims.

An interim report by KPMG hasn’t been able to gather enough evidence to dismiss claims made by Fraser Perring’s Viceroy Research that Adler engaged in questionable transactions with related parties, according to a statement late Thursday. The company therefore asked KPMG to continue to investigate until March 25.

The report cleared the valuation of Adler’s portfolio of existing homes -- about 40% of which has since been sold -- but disagreed with values for its development portfolio. The differences are being resolved now and will not trigger breaches of the company’s loan terms, it said.

Adler was roiled by the Viceroy Report in October, which claimed the company was built on systemic fraud and run for the benefit of a small group of shareholders including Austrian entrepreneur Cevdet Caner, whose family owns a stake. The company denied the allegations in broad terms and sold properties at prices that support its reported valuations, but it has yet to publish a detailed response to all of the claims. Caner has field a criminal complaint against Perring.

Because the probe is taking longer than planned, Adler previously postponed the publication of its annual report and now expects to publish it in the final week of April.

“When this is done, my colleagues and I will reflect on the results and, where necessary, will adjust structure and processes within Adler,” Chairman Stefan Kirsten said in the statement.

Read also:

Adler Hires Real-Estate Veteran as Chairman to Rebuild Trust

Vonovia Pounces on Rival Adler With Margin Call Trigger

Adler Delays Results as Probe of Viceroy Allegation Drags On

Adler Pressure Builds With Idle Cranes and Angry Berlin Buyers

A Controversial Tycoon Sits on Adler’s $9 Billion Pile of Debt

Adler shares fell as much as 4.6% at the start of trading in Frankfurt. Its bonds declined as well, with its 500 million euro note due 2027 dropping 1 cent on the euro to around 81 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company has lost more than half of its value on the stock market over the past year, even after the acquisition of a more than 20% stake by rival Vonovia SE triggered a rally in the shares from their lows earlier this year. Adler last month hired Kirsten, Vonovia’s former finance chief, to help it regain investor confidence.

Deals highlighted by Viceroy include the proposed sale of a large development site in Dusseldorf to a company run by Caner’s brother-in-law. That deal was subsequently cancelled and Adler is in the process of selling the unit that owns the site to another landlord.

Adler said in January after a second large portfolio sale that its relative indebtedness was on track to dip below 50% following the disposals. That gives it some headroom on loan terms even if valuations in its development portfolio -- a minority of its overall business -- have to be revised.

(Adds shares, bonds in seventh paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.