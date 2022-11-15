Adler in Talks to Raise Funds From Bondholders in Debt Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA is preparing for a fresh debt injection worth several hundred millions of euros that would provide some breathing room for asset sales and a financial restructuring.

The real estate firm is in talks with a group of creditors and is working with advisers on an assessment of its balance sheet, a so-called IDW S6, a necessary step to be able to raise fresh funds in a financial restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because it’s private.

Several large bondholders have signed non-disclosure agreements with Adler Group, a move that allows them to privately negotiate terms of an upcoming transaction, some of the people said.

As part of these talks, Adler is seeking to obtain a waiver on the the obligation to publish an audited annual report by the end of April next year, the people said. Adler currently doesn’t have an auditor, and it’s unlikely it will get an audited report for 2022 by the deadline.

A spokesman for Adler declined to comment on the information.

The landlord is seeking to pay down €6.3 billion ($6.5 billion) of debt just as Germany’s once booming real estate market shows signs of turning. The firm has been rocked by a chain of events set in motion by a report from short-seller Viceroy Research. Adler’s management immediately rejected Viceroy’s accusations of fraud.

Adler ordered a forensic probe into the allegations led by KPMG. The review didn’t find evidence of systemic fraud. Still, share and bond prices continued to slide on concern it didn’t disprove some of the allegations. KPMG has since quit as auditor of Adler.

Schroders Starts Offloading Its $340 Million Adler Position

A bond due 2029 is indicated at 41 cents on the euro, close to the lowest on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Stock fell 94% since the beginning of 2021.

Holders of Adler Group bonds, including Schroders, Pacific Investment Management Company LLC and King Street Capital LP, hired law firm Hengeler Mueller earlier this year.

A separate group that holds the bonds issued out of the Adler Real Estate unit and advised by Kirkland & Ellis, have previously called on Adler’s management to step down on concerns that assets are being moved out of their reach.

Hedge Funds, Shareholders Heat Up Fight With Landlord Adler

