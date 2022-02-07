(Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA has repaid a key line of credit and is pushing ahead with more asset sales, as it seeks to maintain crucial relationships with banks while fighting an attack from short sellers.

The company late last year paid back a 300 million-euro ($343 million) revolving credit facility from Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. that it had drawn down in full only months earlier, it confirmed by email. Adler is also planning to sell nine more developments, according to people familiar with the matter, as it races to slash a debt pile that come under scrutiny by Fraser Perring.

The credit facility is still available for Adler to tap, a spokesman for the landlord said. Officials for the banks declined to comment.

The German landlord has vigorously denied charges by short seller Perring that it’s build on systemic fraud, but it has yet to provide a detailed response. Last month, Adler postponed its annual report after KPMG experts hired to probe the allegations said they need more time.

Adler had drawn the revolving credit facility in the third quarter, co-chief executive officer Maximilian Rienecker told investors on a call in December, adding it was a “risk consideration rather than anything else” and that the company wanted as much financial flexibility as possible.

Even before Perring’s Viceroy Research published its lengthy report in October, some of the world’s biggest banks had been reviewing their relationships with the company and Austrian tycoon Cevdet Caner, Bloomberg has reported. Caner’s family is one of the largest shareholders in the company.

To shore up its finances amid the allegations, Adler has sold about 40% of its apartment portfolio. The divestments netted it roughly 1.4 billion euros and allowed it to pay off more than 730 million euros of secured debt, alongside the repayment of the credit facility, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The development projects it now plans to sell include the Steglitzer Kreisel Parkdeck and Sockel, the base of its high-profile UBerlin apartment project that’s been beset by delays, people with knowledge of the talks said. The Upper Nord Quarter in Dusseldorf, where construction work has stopped, is also up for sale, the people added, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

A spokesman for Adler pointed to the company’s previous guidance that it would sell projects that do not fit its strategy. Adler has said it expects its non-core development sales to raise a total of about 1 billion euros, including projects in Frankfurt, Leipzig and Offenbach it had agreed to divest in the third quarter.

Despite the disposals, Adler’s access to wider capital markets remains challenged as a KMPG investigation into Viceroy’s allegations continues. Prices on its longer-term bonds have fallen, pushing yields to around 8%. Some of Adler’s lenders including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have taken out short positions on Adler’s debt, betting the debt will fall.

