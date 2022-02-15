(Bloomberg) --

A German court has ordered short-seller Fraser Perring to eliminate “untruthful” information about Adler Group SA’s biggest investor from a report that led to the collapse in the real estate company’s shares but so far the language hasn’t been removed.

Guenther Walcher won the ruling in November, according to a copy of the order, which wasn’t made public and seen by Bloomberg. Walcher is the owner of Aggregate Holdings SA and Adler’s biggest shareholder. The court ordered Perring and Viceroy Research to no longer use four passages in the report that discuss Wachler’s relationship with Cevdet Caner, a real estate tycoon whose family holds a large stake in Adler.

Viceroy’s scathing report in October accused Adler, a property company, of being built on systemic fraud. German authorities said this month they are examining Adler’s balance sheet. Adler has sold off about 40% of its portfolio to shore up its position and to show its valuations aren’t inflated.

The court ruling from November was issued without hearing arguments by Viceroy or Perring, who can appeal the order. Perring told Bloomberg that he and Viceroy weren’t notified about the case and no one told them what was false about the report.

However, the order hasn’t yet been enforced because court authorities have had difficulty in officially notifying Viceroy and Perring, who maintain legal addresses outside Europe, so the language is still in the online version of the Viceroy report.

A spokesman for the Berlin court said according to the tribunal’s policy he can’t comment on a ruling unless both parties have been informed of it. If the defendant lives abroad, the court has to serve it there, which “may well take a while.”

The injunction was sent to the Wilmington, Delaware, address Viceroy has specified on its website but it couldn’t be served there, a spokesman for Aggregate told Bloomberg. It was then sent to an alternative address in Australia, but delivery there wasn’t possible either.

In the ruling, the judges took aim at Viceroy’s claim that Walcher was “a major investor in Caner’s Level One company” and that “Aggregate allegedly carrying out Caner’s instruction to the letter,” citing former Aggregate employees. Level One was a company owned by Caner that collapsed more than a decade ago.

The judges relied on a affidavit by Walcher, who declared that he only owned bonds equivalent to 0.13 % of the value of Level One. He also said in the affidavit that Aggregate doesn’t execute any orders by Caner.

Walcher has sought other ways to fight back against the Viceroy report. A review commissioned by his Aggregate found no evidence to support Viceroy’s allegations against Adler, the company said earlier this month.

Adler also hired KPMG to carry out a forensic investigation that was due to report in the first quarter. The company said last month that the investigation was taking longer than expected and was not likely to be ready in time for it to deliver its audited annual report by the end of March as previously planned.

