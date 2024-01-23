(Bloomberg) -- Holders of Adler Group SA’s long-term debt won an appeal over its €6 billion ($6.5 billion) restructuring, threatening to jeopardize the embattled German real estate firm’s turnaround plan.

The UK’s Court of Appeal overturned a previous ruling that green-lit the restructuring and allowed the challenge from dissenting creditors, including DWS Group and Strategic Value Partners, with debt maturing in 2029.

The ruling raises uncertainty over the future of the company, which will likely need a second round of restructuring. It could also undermine Adler’s attempts to sell off assets in an orderly fashion, a key component of its plan to stay afloat and pay off creditors. Potential buyers may now be wary of engaging in potentially lengthy and costly negotiations with a counterparty whose immediate future is in the hands of the courts.

The company’s shares fell as much as 30% before paring most of the losses. Adler’s bonds due July 2025 were indicated 13.5 cents on the euro lower at 57 cents at 1:00 p.m. in Frankfurt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We are pleased with the decision, which confirms that the restructuring plan is ineffective, and we now look forward to engaging with the company and other stakeholders in light of this judgment,” the group of creditors that challenged the deal said in a statement following the judgment.

Adler, for its part, said it will continue its “restructuring path as planned” claiming the ruling has no impact on its bonds. “Terms and conditions of the bonds remain valid regardless of the decision by the Court of Appeal,” it said in a statement.

Residential Landlord

A residential landlord with thousands of properties across Germany, Adler has been under intense public scrutiny after a short seller report in October 2021 accused the company of widespread fraud. Adler has denied the allegations and started to sell assets to pay off creditors.

While the company made some early progress netting about €1.4 billion from the sale of two portfolios to LEG Immobilien and a KKR-led venture, the pace of disposals slowed as rising interest rates roiled property markets, prompting it to buy time with the restructuring deal last year.

Bondholders stuck with debt maturing in 2029 appealed an April ruling that gave a last minute approval to the restructuring. The deal allowed Adler to extend maturities of bonds due in 2024 and borrow around €900 million. Adler’s lawyers said that was the only way to avoid insolvency. If Adler went into liquidation, the creditors would recover only around 63% of the principal amounts owed to them as opposed to being paid in full under the deal, lawyers for Adler had said.

The plan for sequential payment of the different series of notes “departed in a material respect and without justification” from the principle of fair distribution of Adler’s assets to noteholders, the judges said in the appeal ruling.

The restructuring deal was discriminatory, according to the dissenting creditors. Debt worth €3.9 billion would be paid before the 2029 bondholders, meaninng they were placed “at the back of the queue,” their lawyers told the judges. “Our notes are at greatly material risk of not being paid,” a lawyer for the bondholders had said in an October hearing.

“The ruling is a win for long-end creditors and disappointment for shorter-dated bonds who require the restructuring to allow their bonds to be repaid,” said Mark Benbow, a portfolio manager at Aegon Asset Management, who owns Adler’s 2029 bonds.

Even before the ruling, Adler was battling against falling property prices that are pushing up its relative indebtedness, threatening losses for creditors. The company wrote down the value of its portfolio by €1 billion in the first half of last year, pushing its loan to value ratio to almost 90%.

--With assistance from Jack Sidders, Lucca de Paoli, Libby Cherry, Bruce Douglas and Laura Benitez.

