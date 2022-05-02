(Bloomberg) -- The troubles at Adler Group SA are exploding into a full-blown crisis.

A series of extraordinary events over the past 72 hours has sowed new doubts about the future of what was one of Germany’s biggest home landlords.

First, Adler’s auditor, KPMG, refused to endorse its accounts after the company raced to file them on time. Then, most of the board offered to resign. On Monday, investors panicked. Adler’s share price, already under strain, plunged anew, wiping out almost half of the company’s market value before paring losses.

As its decimated leadership struggles to contain the damage, the chairman on Monday acknowledged just how serious the situation is for a company that’s already sold 40% of its apartments to pay down debt. Without the auditor’s backing, Adler is shut out from banks and markets for funding, leaving only more asset sales in a business where scale is paramount.

“I don’t need to sugarcoat anything, this is a difficult moment for the company,” Chairman Stefan Kirsten told reporters, even as he sought to portray the publication of the results as a new beginning.

A major landlord in a nation of renters, Adler has been under mounting pressure for months after prominent short-seller Fraser Perring accused the company of being built on systemic fraud and run for the benefit of a small group of investors. Adler has said the results of a forensic probe exonerate it. But investors digesting the report over the past week disagreed.

Now the events of the weekend revive questions what shareholders might be forced to sell next; how long bondholders will sit still; and what the future holds for Cevdet Caner, the Austrian tycoon accused by Perring of being the silent mastermind behind some of Adler’s controversial deals.

The long-delayed results published Saturday showed a 1.18 billion-euro ($1.24 billion) annual loss -- roughly twice Adler’s current stock market value -- that reflected a near total writedown of the Consus development unit, which was part of the controversial three-way merger creating Adler Group two years ago.

Adler shares fell as much as 46% and closed 29% lower on Monday. German regulator BaFin said it’s examining price movements before Saturday’s announcement with regard to potential insider trading. The bonds fell to record lows and are now trading at about half their face value.

Kirsten, who joined in February, is staying on as chairman, along with three board members whose resignations he rejected, including Thierry Beaudemoulin, who will become sole chief executive officer. All four will seek re-election at the company shareholder meeting.

Shareholder lobby SdK on Monday rejected that proposal, saying Adler needs a fresh start on every level in terms of personnel. It said it was in contact with litigation financiers about cases for bond- and shareholders.

Viceroy’s accusations focused on transactions with allegedly related parties; valuations the company placed on its properties; and the role of Caner, who holds no official position at the company but whose family owns a stake. While KPMG’s investigators satisfied themselves that the bulk of Adler’s portfolio was valued accurately, they were unable to disprove many of the other claims because Adler withheld hundreds of thousands of documents.

Adler claims it couldn’t hand over the documents because they were potentially protected by client-attorney privileges. Kirsten on Monday declined to answer questions about Caner, saying only he had no contact with him.

Key to the annual loss was a 1.08 billion-euro writedown of Consus, which Kirsten said was roughly the entire purchase price. Adler blamed construction inflation and supply chain bottlenecks that had forced it to revise assumptions about the likely profitability of its projects.

Consus is one of the firms that merged to form Adler Group in 2020. At the time of the transaction, Consus was controlled by Aggregate Holdings, an investment vehicle owned by Guenther Walcher and advised by Caner. Aggregate eventually became Adler’s largest shareholder until it had to cede much of it when the stock slumped.

Adler in turn bought Aggregate debt. While Kirsten acknowledged that such a related party transaction wasn’t in line with his definition of good governance, he said that purchase was legal and done to steer clear of negative interest rates. The value of the debt has since collapsed, and Kirsten said Adler will either hold it to maturity or sell if the price recovers.

The chairman said he’s aspiring to obtain an unqualified audit opinion for 2022. He said it was “far more important” to report audited 2021 results by the deadline of the end of April to avoid running afoul of terms for its debt, than to have “longer-lasting auditing procedures.” Making all the documents available that KPMG had asked for would have delayed the results further, he said.

Kirsten said the company will seek a dialog with KPMG to clarify “how these information deficits could be cured without legal detriment.” At the same time, he criticized the auditor for commenting on construction delays that he said KPMG had no expertise in, and said he didn’t know whether Adler would appoint the firm again.

