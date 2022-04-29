(Bloomberg) --

Adler Group SA investors waited almost seven months for a forensic report responding to short-seller allegations. In the past week, the findings have sent the embattled landlord’s stock and bonds tumbling to new lows.

The 129-page publication was commissioned by Adler to test the claims of Fraser Perring’s Viceroy Research, which last October published a lengthy report describing the company as a “hotbed of fraud.” With the report in hand, shareholders are now awaiting more details in firm’s 2021 annual report, which was delayed to allow KPMG’s probe to conclude and is due by the end of April.

Adler’s chairman preempted the publication of KPMG’s forensic investigation with a statement saying he viewed the assessment as showing “no fraud or deception.” But a 38% plunge in the firm’s stock in the past week since the report was released indicates investors found reason for concern.

Adler, which had rapidly grown into one of Germany’s biggest landlords through debt-fueled acquisitions and a controversial merger, has spent much of the last year reeling from allegations by Viceroy and an anonymous whistleblower who sent information to the firm’s banks. The company sold off about 40% of its 70,000 apartments in an effort to pay down a debt pile that had reached $9 billion.

Central to Viceroy’s allegations were the role of Austrian entrepreneur Cevdet Caner, who holds no official position at the company but whose family owns a stake; transactions with allegedly related parties; and valuations the company placed on its properties. While KPMG’s investigators satisfied themselves that the bulk of Adler’s portfolio was valued accurately, they were unable to disprove many of the other claims.

“This report is mind-blowing,” said Nicholas Ryder, a professor in financial crime at the University of the West of England. “It does not paint a very good picture for the company at all,” he said.

Here are some new revelations from the KPMG report and areas where investors still have questions.

Caner’s Influence

Cevdet Caner, who spent much of the past decade successfully fighting criminal charges in Austria relating to the collapse of his previous group of companies Level One, is a central figure in the KPMG report despite never having held any official role at Adler. Viceroy alleged he was pulling the strings behind the landlord to enrich himself and his associates, a claim KPMG neither confirmed nor refuted and that Caner himself denies.

Emails referenced in KPMG’s report show Caner directing Adler’s management, scheduling meetings and influencing personnel decisions. One email from a board member refers to him as a “key person” who must attend meetings and another makes reference to him being invested in a company that later merged with Adler.

KPMG found that Caner benefited from 12.6 million euros ($13 million) in fees from Adler companies under consulting agreements that “cannot be traced on the basis of performance records.” These include a 10.6 million-euro fee for advice on the acquisition of Israel-based ADO Group. Adler transferred the fees for that work in 10 partial payments to at least four different people and companies, including Caner’s wife, the director of a U.K.-registered company and a Monaco-based yacht charter business.

The investigators also found invoices sent to Caner that he forwarded to Adler employees. KPMG said it was not possible to determine whether Caner’s request to an Adler employee “to assume payment was appropriate.”

After the release, Caner said in a statement he was “pleased to see that KPMG’s forensic report on Adler Group rebutted the financially and reputationally damaging allegations by Viceroy.”

Related deals

Viceroy raised the question of Caner’s involvement in part because of Adler deals with people close to him. Viceroy’s report focused on the sale of a large plot in Dusseldorf to a company controlled by Caner’s brother-in-law Josef Schrattbauer to show what he alleged were related-party deals by Adler.

The report also examined several other deals involving Caner’s brother-in-law Josef Schrattbauer’s Spree group of companies, both as buyer from and seller to Adler. These included the purchase of a majority stake by Adler in Eurohaus Frankfurt AG from a company controlled by Schrattbauer. Another subsidiary of Spree is run and part-owned by Caner’s brother Izzet, according to the report. Two further transactions between Adler companies and Schrattbauer in 2019 and 2020 were also identified.

Receivable Writedowns

A key concern for some Adler investors has long been the outstanding sums the landlord is owed for properties or units it sold years ago, which totaled more than 1 billion euros last June. One example is the sale of Accentro Real Estate AG in 2017 to a vehicle controlled by Azeri investor Natig Ganiyev, for which the company is still owed about 60 million euros.

Adler co-Chief Executive Officer Maximilian Rienecker told KPMG that both a September deadline and an extended cut-off in January had now passed without the debt being paid. The company has now given Ganiyev until the end of May to make the payment but the repeated missed deadlines mean that “in KPMG’s opinion, the accounting valuation of the remaining receivable of 60.4 million euros at nominal value is questionable” and should be written down, according to the report.

Another deal involving Ganiyev, the sale of a portfolio of development projects by Consus Real Estate AG, also hasn’t been fully settled. KPMG found documents showing that Schrattbauer also had an interest in the deal alongside Ganiyev, though a subsequent structure chart provided to KPMG showed only the Azeri investor as a beneficiary.

Valuation Disagreements

Some of Adler’s debt requires the company or its subsidiaries to stay under certain thresholds for its loan to value ratio -- a key metric of relative indebtedness for real estate companies. That makes the firm’s valuation of its properties a key element of it not running afoul of creditors.

KPMG investigators judged a sample of the landlord’s developments to be valued at about 1.9 billion euros, 411.8 million euros less than that estimated by Adler’s valuer. KPMG deemed that the estimated construction timeline for the projects in Adler’s valuations were too optimistic, given that “for the majority of projects a construction stop was in place as of June 30, 2021.”

It also disagreed widely with Adler’s estimates of construction costs, which the company failed to clarify “despite repeated requests.”

KPMG also determined that Adler accounted for properties held for sale in a way that contradicts the terms of its bonds and wrongly excluded some liabilities in its loan-to-value calculation. When KPMG took these changes into account, together with the lower valuations on some properties and the likely recoverability of some Adler receivables it “resulted in the loan-to-value threshold of 60% specified in the bond terms and conditions being exceeded for the bond of Adler Real Estate AG.”

Aggregate bonds

Aggregate Holdings SA was until February Adler’s largest shareholder. It is owned by long-time Caner associate Guenther Walcher and Caner says he advises the firm. According to KPMG’s audit, Adler holds some of Aggregate’s 600 million euro bonds, and significantly increased its stake in those bonds in September last year, shortly before the publication of the Viceroy report.

Adler cited advantageous pricing and very attractive interest rate of 6.875% as reasons for increasing its stake in the notes. The bonds have lost around 50% of their face value since September, potentially saddling Adler with losses.

Missing Info

On many points, the report was inconclusive, with investigators saying they couldn’t confirm or refute Viceroy’s allegations.

KPMG said its team had to complete the review without about 813,000 emails, documents and files they requested. Adler cited legal privilege as the reason why the documents weren’t handed over, and why it clawed back almost 1,000 more so they couldn’t be used in the report.

Investors may soon get their chance to ask outstanding questions. Adler’s website says it will hold a conference call on its annual results on Tuesday.

