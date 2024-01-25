(Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA had been walking a tightrope even before a UK court’s shock decision to overturn its €6 billion ($6.5 billion) restructuring plan.

The German landlord has sold over 30,000 apartments since short seller Viceroy Research accused it of fraud more than two years ago. The deals, along with the partial sale of a subsidiary, more than halved the size of its portfolio, but made only a small dent in its borrowings. Its relative indebtedness soared as the end of the zero interest rate era — which helped fuel its rise from a minnow to a giant — pushes property prices lower just as Adler is forced to sell.

Now the confusion unleashed by the UK Court of Appeal’s decision, which on Tuesday overturned a previous ruling that green-lit Adler’s restructuring, will make an orderly selloff even harder. That’s the case regardless of the legal ramifications of what is uncharted territory in UK bankruptcy law.

“Adler’s situation remains difficult and the pressure to sell assets is mounting,” said Green Street analyst Andres Toome. “The company was long considered a distressed seller by market participants and the latest court decision is not helpful for its positioning in negotiations with potential buyers.”

A spokesperson for Adler declined to comment.

Adler, its creditors and analysts disagreed on the implications of the ruling. The landlord, whose Chairman Stefan Kirsten previously bought large amounts of Adler stock in a display of confidence, said it has no impact on its bonds or the restructuring path. The creditors who had challenged the deal, meanwhile, insisted the plan was “ineffective.”

Adler’s strategy relies on a nearly €1 billion capital injection provided last year by a group of creditors. It was designed to buy the company time and ward off any notion that it was forced into a fire sale of its assets. The new money allowed the landlord to deal with near-term maturities and bought it several years to sell properties, with creditors banking on the notion that the extra time would result in better pricing.

Adler argued in court that a rushed sale would result in creditors recouping just 63% of what they were owed, compared to full repayment if given time — and additional funds — to manage it in a more orderly fashion.

The holders of Adler’s longest-dated debt — a group that owns the company’s bonds due in 2029 — objected on the grounds that the deal favored nearer-term creditors who would be repaid first. Their fear was that at the end of the disposal process, there may not be enough left to pay them out.

That concern has been exacerbated by the dire state of Germany’s property market. Rising interest rates have opened a gaping chasm between the (backward looking) values at which companies like Adler hold properties on their books and the actual prices potential buyers are willing to pay, given the declining market.

The firm’s plan to swiftly sell assets and shore up cash could be complicated further by the creditors who provided Adler with rescue financing last year. They have a say in what is and isn’t sold, and can vote against any such transactions if the price is deemed too low, according people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg. While a majority has so far approved the disposals, the group includes some holders of longer-dated Adler debt who may step up their opposition.

“It may well be that this decision has put a significant spanner in the works for Adler’s turnaround efforts,” said Georgia Quenby, restructuring expert and partner at UK law firm Fladgate. Adler “will now be scrambling to assess whether its portfolio of assets today is sufficient to meet the unamended note payment obligations as they fall due.”

What’s clear is that buyers waiting to snap up the landlord’s remaining 25,000 properties will be wary of engaging in lengthy and costly negotiations with a company whose immediate future appears uncertain, and which may yet offer an opportunity for even cheaper deals in the medium term.

Adler already wrote down the value of its portfolio by €1 billion euros last summer. By the time it reported third quarter results in November, falling values had pushed its all-important loan-to-value ratio to nearly 90%. That means the company has almost no room for any further declines in value or discounted deals if it is to pay back its creditors.

The stakes are high, not just for bondholders. Chairman Kirsten, a stalwart of German real estate who was brought in to clear the company of the short seller allegations, invested some of his personal wealth in the landlord. The executive revealed he had bought 50,000 Adler shares even before taking the job — at a time when the company was trading at just under €12 a share. He’s since doubled down and owns about half a percent of the share capital.

The stock currently trade at 39 euro cents, having lost 26% since the end of last year. It peaked at more than 48 euros in 2018.

Kirsten’s confidence was reflected in the company’s response to the legal defeat, which stated it plans to carry on regardless and sees no reason why the decision should impact its plans. That contrasts with the dissenting bond holders who said they look forward to “engaging with the company and other stakeholders in light of the judgment.” They didn’t say what form that engagement may take or what options they have should Adler continue its current plan.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say the company can still apply for an appeal at the Supreme Court, as Tuesday’s ruling only addresses the restructuring plan sanctioned under UK Law. Such processes could take more than two years to sort out, while in the meantime the landlord faces debt maturities in 2025 that may result in another restructuring, depending on progress in the asset disposals, the analysts wrote.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. were more upbeat. They argued that dissenting investors may be looking for some “financial upside” such as a payout, but that Adler has little reason to engage in such discussions.

“Clearly this is an uncomfortable and new situation for holders,” they wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday, talking about the investors who weren’t part of the appeal. The analyst said Adler’s bonds may trade weaker as some investors fear a potential liquidation. “However, we think the fear is unfounded.”

