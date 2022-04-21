(Bloomberg) -- A forensic audit of short-seller allegations against German landlord Adler Group SA identified issues with some of the company’s deals and accounting methods but found no evidence of systemic fraud.

The findings include doubts about whether the sale of a project in Dusseldorf to an alleged related party was at a fair value, according to a statement issued late Thursday by the landlord. It also found Adler’s loan-to-value calculations deviated from those set out in some of the company’s bond terms, but refuted claims the terms were changed to avoid violations.

The company plans to publish the report on its website Friday, the statement added.

The publication of the findings caps months of uncertainty that have dogged Adler, following an October report by short seller Fraser Perring that made a litany of allegations against the company and its main investors. The landlord was forced to sell off about 40% of its existing apartment portfolio to pay down debt, while one of its largest shareholders -- Aggregate Holdings SA -- lost control of much of its stake as the shares plunged.

Viceroy alleged that the main backers behind Adler, including the family of Austrian entrepreneur Cevdet Caner, used it to enrich themselves at the cost of other investors, often through related-party deals. Adler consistently denied the allegations and hired KPMG to conduct a forensic audit after the publication of the report, while Caner filed a criminal complaint against Perring.

Adler said on Thursday KPMG “found no evidence that there were systematic fraudulent and looting transactions with alleged third parties.”

However, it found “deficiencies in the documentation and the process handling of those transactions” and questioned the 375 million-euro valuation of the Gerresheim deal in Dusseldorf.

A company controlled by Caner’s brother-in-law had agreed to purchase a majority stake in the project. The deal has since been canceled.

“The allegation that the sales price for the project company was excessive cannot be refuted by KPMG,” according to the statement.

KPMG also found that Adler Real Estate AG, a subsidiary of the group, once exceeded a loan-to-value threshold of 60% “considering the accounting corrections deemed necessary,” the statement said.

The conclusion of the KPMG report paves the way for Adler to publish its delayed full year earnings, which were originally due at the end of March. The company said on March 10 it now expects to report by the end of April.

