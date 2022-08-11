(Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA sold two developments projects in Frankfurt as it continues a series of disposals to cut its debt load.

The properties, both of which were formerly owned by its Consus Real Estate subsidiary, were sold to institutional investors at a price 13.6% below the gross asset value as of December, reflecting a “challenging market environment,” Adler said in a statement on Thursday.

The landlord received combined proceeds of 166 million euros ($171 million) and used the money to pay back 65 million euros it owed on one of the projects. The sale comes days after another deal to provide a much-needed injection of capital collapsed when rival LEG Immobilien SE walked away from a transaction first announced in December.

Adler has been in turmoil since a scathing report by short seller Fraser Perring in October. Its auditor KPMG refused to endorse its annual accounts and eventually quit, after a forensic probe was unable to refute the accusations. Perring argues the company has been run for the benefit of a few investors including Cevdet Caner, whose family owns a minority stake, at the expense of other shareholders and bondholders.

Caner has denied the allegations. Adler, which has argued that the probe didn’t find evidence of the type of systemic fraud alleged by Perring, has sold off large chunks of assets to shore up liquidity. Without its auditor’s backing, Adler is shut out from banks and markets for funding, leaving only more disposals in a business where scale is paramount.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.