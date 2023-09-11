(Bloomberg) -- An explosion at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s processing complex in Decatur, Illinois, injured at least eight people late Sunday, according to the local fire department.

The blaze was largely under control within a few hours, but a crew remains on standby to address hot spots, Deputy Fire Chief Dan Kline said during an interview on Monday. The fire spread to multiple buildings and some structural damage occurred, he said.

The blast at ADM’s East Plant happened around 7:11 p.m. local time. Several employees were injured and five remain hospitalized, according to a company statement Monday. The cause is under investigation, ADM said.

The plant, which produces soybean oil and white flakes used for soybean protein, halted operations, the company said. Production at an adjacent corn-processing plant, which was affected by a fire in August, also was suspended.

--With assistance from Isis Almeida and Tarso Veloso.

(Updates with details from company statement.)

