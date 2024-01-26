(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s chief executive officer told employees Friday that the company’s intersegment sales, which are under investigation, won’t significantly impact the crop trader’s earnings.

“We are a strong company with a strong financial position,” CEO Juan Luciano said in a memo that was released in a filing. “These sales do not materially affect our overall results.”

The executive said the company expects to report earnings above $6.90 per share, which would be the second-highest on record, and that debt levels should remain stable at “healthy levels.”

ADM shares tanked almost 24% this week, wiping out more than $8.6 billion in market value, after the company said Sunday it was investigating accounting practices and procedures related to its nutrition business. The troubled unit accounts for less than 10% of the crop giant’s revenue, records show.

The ongoing investigation involves the transfer of goods between business segments, Luciano said in the memo, without providing further details.

“When we become aware of potential issues, we take the time to analyze, to understand and to fix them if needed, with transparency,” he said.

