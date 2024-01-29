(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is making leadership changes at its legacy crop-trading business.

Ray Bradbury, who has worked at the company for about two decades, became president of ADM Investor Services this month, according to a company website and people familiar with the moves. He previously was president of ADM’s renewable fuels solutions unit and responsible for global commodity risk management.

Bradbury’s former role now will be split. Nick Smith will move from Geneva to the US to lead biofuel and energy trading, while Tim McHenry will lead corn and wheat origination, according to the people who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to discuss the changes.

ADM was planning the changes before disclosing its ongoing accounting investigation, and there is no indication the two matters are related, one of the people said. ADM disclosed the investigation last week and suspended its chief financial officer, trigging a sell off of the company’s shares that wiped out $8.6 billion in market value.

ADM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 122-year-old Chicago-based company makes most of its revenue trading, processing and shipping crops around the world. In recent years, it has spent billions of dollars on acquisitions to expand into ingredients with higher profit margins for food and animal nutrition as part of efforts to depend less on its legacy crop-trading business.

