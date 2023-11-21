(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. recently studied a potential acquisition of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s food and beverage business as it explores ways to bulk up its nutrition business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Chicago-based crop trader has been evaluating possible targets including IFF’s Nourish division in the past few months, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

It’s not clear if there are currently active talks between the two companies, and ADM could decide to pursue other targets, the people said. Representatives for ADM and IFF declined to comment.

ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodities traders, has over the past decade diversified into products such as pet food, veggie burgers and probiotics. Its focus on nutrition started in 2014 with its biggest-ever acquisition—the $3 billion buyout of European natural ingredient maker Wild Flavors. Other big deals followed over the next few years, including a $1.8 billion takeover of pet food and animal feed maker Neovia.

Nourish houses businesses IFF acquired through its purchase of DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s nutrition and biosciences division for roughly $26 billion in 2021. The acquisition was intended to help IFF become a more diversified company with a broader customer base in health and wellness.

But efforts to marry IFF’s food flavors and fragrances expertise with the former DuPont unit’s focus on sweeteners, emulsifiers, dairy cultures and dietary fibers have proved difficult. Nourish generated revenue of $1.4 billion in the the third quarter, 7% less than during the same period in 2022.

Shares in IFF are down more than 40% since it completed its acquisition of the DuPont assets in February 2021. The stock closed broadly flat in New York on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of $19 billion.

Earlier this year, credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on IFF to negative, citing its weakened operating profile, reduced cash flow and reliance on asset sales to drive debt reduction.

Bloomberg News reported last month that IFF is working with an adviser to explore a sale of its pharma solutions business, which could be valued at more than $3.5 billion. Also in October, IFF agreed to sell its cosmetics unit to Lucas Meyer Cosmetics for $810 million.

Shares of IFF rose as much as 1.2% Tuesday after the close of regular trading in New York.

