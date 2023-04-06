(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s biggest nutrition companies is zeroing in on the human gut to find breakthroughs in how plant molecules can be combined with food to help everything from the immune system to mental well-being.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. announced on Thursday a partnership to develop products that target gut microbiome with Brightseed, a San Francisco-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to uncover molecules in plants that have direct links to human health. The companies didn’t disclose the size of the investment.

The move is part of a larger goal for ADM to boost its revenue from the health and wellness sector from roughly $500 million in 2022 to $2 billion within 10 years. The company has already invested more than $30 million in a new plant in Spain to meet growing demand for probiotics as well as postbiotics that support health in humans, pets and animals.

“We have customers asking for solutions bringing in these ingredients, and we are growing the nutrition business beyond market growth rates,” said Ian Pinner, the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer.

Even as ADM delves into the growing effort to position food as healthcare, there is still long-held skepticism over claims around supplements and similar products. Still, the movement has gained momentum as a pandemic-weary public has become more health conscious.

