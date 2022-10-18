(Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., the biggest maker of creative design software, gave a revenue forecast for 2023 that just fell short of analysts’ estimates, saying currency fluctuations and economic uncertainty will dent sales.

Fiscal-year revenue will be about $19.2 billion, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Profit, excluding some items, will be as much as $15.45 a share for the period ending in November 2023. Analysts, on average, projected earnings of $15.53 a share on sales of $19.8 billion.

Exchange rates are expected to cause a 4% headwind to sales growth in 2023, and about a $700 million downward revaluation to the company’s digital media annual-recurring revenue, the company said. In the statement, Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen highlighted “Adobe’s continued success in this uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

Investors seemed relieved by the numbers, sending shares about 3.5% higher in extended trading.

Adobe said the forecast doesn’t include Figma Inc., a smaller creative software rival the company announced last month it would acquire for $20 billion. Analysts were surprised by the price tag, the highest ever for a private software company, and suggested competitors were making greater inroads than previously thought. The San Jose, California-based company’s shares have declined 21% since the Figma deal was announced, closing at $292.98 Tuesday in New York.

Adobe is looking to expand its web-based products to attract more casual designers and small businesses, a market that has gravitated in recent years to companies such as Canva Inc., Lightricks Ltd. and Figma. During Adobe’s annual conference earlier Tuesday, the company introduced changes to its flagship Photoshop image-editing program to add more collaboration tools, artificial intelligence features and web capability.

The company also affirmed its fiscal fourth-quarter guidance of about $4.5 billion in sales and earnings, excluding some items, of $3.50 a share.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.