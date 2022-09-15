(Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. seems like just the kind of technology stock that would provide shelter in a market storm -- a huge, profitable, decades-old company with strong brands and double-digit revenue growth, selling at the cheapest valuation in almost a decade.

Turns out the price is still high even for some one-time Adobe bulls, while news it’s about shell out $20 billion to buy software company Figma Inc. is not helping either, with analysts opining that the deal seems “extremely expensive.”

Two firms, Mizuho Securities and BMO Capital Markets, downgraded the stock earlier this week, with Oppenheimer following them on Thursday after the company announced what may mark the biggest ever takeover of a private software company.

The news sent Adobe shares down 17% on heavy volume, their biggest one-day drop since September 2010, in a rout that erased $29 billion from its market capitalization.

Adobe, the maker of Photoshop photo-editing software and the Acrobat document-creation program, has this year been hampered by the US dollar index near a 20-year high and surging interest rates, representing headwinds to overseas sales and stock multiples. The Federal Reserve’s rate increases to fight inflation threaten to push the economy into a recession, weighing on demand and resulting in longer times for clients to sign deals.

For Mizuho, this is a more difficult environment than it expected, with large deals potentially becoming less prevalent. There’s a risk that the company cuts its guidance for the current quarter, analyst Gregg Moskowitz wrote this week.

“If we see earnings growth explode, which we haven’t yet seen in Adobe, then that bullish catalyst would help lift the stock,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of 50 Park Investments. “But in the meantime, valuations are getting compressed because the Fed is in a tightening mode and yields are going through the roof.”

Even before Thursday’s drop, the stock has struggled this year, with a 45% decline that outpaces the 27% drop in the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Adobe, with a market value of nearly $145 billion, has a long history of enriching shareholders: Over the past two decades, the stock has returned 20% a year, about double the return of the S&P 500 Index. And analysts broadly still see Adobe as a reliable grower, with double-digit revenue increases anticipated for the next several years.

BMO Capital Markets is less sure on that front. The firm moved to the equivalent of a neutral view on the shares, citing “uncertainty about the durability of growth” for the Creative Cloud business, which includes graphic design and video editing software products. Creative Cloud accounted for more than 60% of Adobe’s 2021 revenue.

The tempering of bullishness follows Adobe’s previous report, from mid-June, when it cut its revenue forecast. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock in the wake of those results, warning a slowing growth profile.

Nevertheless, the weakness in Adobe’s stock has it looking like a bargain on some metrics. The stock trades around 20 times forward earnings, its cheapest since late 2012, and below its 10-year average of 33.

Sarhan sees more volatility ahead for Adobe and other software stocks, but said they were starting to jump onto his radar.

“It’s starting to look very attractive, and while we’re not quite there yet, I think the stars are beginning to align for value investors,” he said.

Tech Chart of the Day

While the market has recently offered some positive technical signals, a key measure for long-term momentum remains decidedly negative. The Nasdaq 100 hasn’t closed above its 200-day moving average since early April, and that multimonth stretch represents its longest such streak since one that ended in 2009. “Although the Nasdaq 100 has been beneath the 200-day for several months, we’ve seen periods that have lasted much longer,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. “As long as it is down here, caution is warranted.” The index would have to rise more than 10% to reach the closely watched level.

Top Tech Stories

Hundreds of workers at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Coventry, England, began voting Thursday on whether to strike, adding to a season of widespread industrial action in Britain.

THG Plc warned that sales will miss guidance this year as consumer appetite drops on the higher cost of living in the UK. Shares of the embattled British online shopping emporium dropped.

Crypto’s most important commercial highway, Ethereum, completed the industry’s biggest software upgrade to date. Called the Merge, it replaced power-hungry computers that were used to order transactions on the network with a more energy-efficient setup using piles of the network’s native token, Ether, placed in special, so-called staking wallets.

Samsung Electronics Co. will invest 7 trillion won ($5 billion) in green initiatives and call on South Korea to tackle high costs of clean energy as the electronics giant looks to reverse a rise in emissions and zero out direct pollution by mid-century.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is exploring the viability of making servers in India at a time the South Asian nation is making a big push to become the electronics factory of the world.

Sea Ltd.’s top management will forgo their salaries and tighten company expense policies, as the Singapore gaming and e-commerce giant tries to shield itself from the economic slowdown threatening tech companies.

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek is considering merging the Hulu streaming service with Disney+, creating a single online option for viewing the company’s movies and TV shows in the US.

A top executive for the video app TikTok Inc., which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance Ltd., told a US Senate panel that it’s negotiating with federal regulators on restricting access to user data for employees in China, but declined to commit to a total cutoff.

(Updates with market close)

