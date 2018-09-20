Adobe to Buy Marketo for $4.75 Billion to Bolster Marketing Tech

(Bloomberg) -- Adobe Systems Inc. agreed to acquire software maker Marketo Inc. for $4.75 billion, adding marketing products that help businesses better target customers.

The deal, which would be Adobe’s largest acquisition ever, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement Thursday.

Adding Marketo’s marketing-automation software will bolster Adobe’s efforts in a fast-growing business where it competes with Salesforce.com Inc. and Oracle Corp. Marketo Chief Executive Officer Steve Lucas will join Adobe’s senior leadership, the companies said.

