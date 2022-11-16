(Bloomberg) -- Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s disappointing quarterly results and gloomy outlook is deepening, rattling US equity investors who are scrambling to make sense of mixed messages from retailers and economic data.

Shares of the seller of auto replacement parts to both the do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional installer markets closed down 15% on Wednesday, making it the biggest decliner on the S&P 500 Index. The company and retailer Target Corp., which also reported weak earnings numbers, sparked a selloff in retail names, dragging the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index down 1.5%.

The decline in Advance Auto’s stock price marked its biggest drop since March 2020, when the broader market was sinking on Covid-19-related fears. The company said in its conference call with analysts that costs rose due to inflationary pressures and margins contracted during the third quarter.

Target, meanwhile, warned that shoppers were pulling back amid high inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

“As long as inflation runs hot, it’ll be difficult for discretionary-sector multiples to find their footing given their close relationship to margins,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Gina Martin Adams wrote in a note. “Companies will likely need to cut costs quickly to spark a valuation recovery for the group.”

Yet, investors received consumer spending data that painted a different picture from the dreary outlooks presented by Advance Auto and Target. US retail sales posted the biggest increase in eight months in October, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday morning.

Other retailers like Lowe’s Cos. seemed to back the data up. The company raised its profit forecast for the year as home-improvement spending held up last quarter. Lowe’s upbeat report followed better-than-expected results from Walmart Inc., which said it was growing its share of grocery shoppers.

