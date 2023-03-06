(Bloomberg) -- Advanced battery maker Amprius Technologies Inc. has picked a former warehouse in Colorado for its first large-scale factory as both established storage companies and newcomers plan new plants across the US.

Amprius said it signed a letter of intent for a facility near Denver. It comes months after President Joe Biden signed a landmark climate law that supports domestic manufacturing, helping spark the wave of new factories.

The company makes lithium-ion batteries with nearly pure silicon anodes, allowing each cell to pack more energy than other anode chemistries. “Our ambition is to make our technology the mainstream technology,” Kang Sun, the company’s chief executive officer, said in an interview.

Amprius is targeting 2025 for factory operations. It expects its initial, $190 million phase to be partly funded by a conditional $50 million cost-sharing grant from the US Energy Department. The company, which went public in September via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, has relied on small-scale manufacturing at its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay area for commercial batteries.

