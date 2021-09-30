(Bloomberg) -- Olaplex Holdings Inc., backed by private equity firm Advent International, rose as much as 26% in its trading debut after its initial public offering beat expectations to raise $1.55 billion.

Shares of the hair-care products maker, which sold for $21 in the IPO, opened trading Thursday at $25 and were up 19% to $24.90 at 1:07 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of $16 billion. Accounting for employee stock options, the Santa Barbara, California-based company has a fully diluted value of more than $17 billion.

Advent and other Olaplex investors sold 73.7 million shares Wednesday after marketing 67 million for $17 to $19.

Advent was expected to control about 80% of the shareholder voting power in the company after the listing, according to the filings. Mousse Partners will control about 6%.

Sales, Profit

Olaplex’s sales climbed sharply during the first half of 2021 compared with a year earlier. Olaplex swung to a profit of $95 million on net sales of $270 million for the first six months of the year, compared with a net loss of $22 million on about $100 million in sales during the same period in 2020.

Founded in 2014, the shampoo and conditioner maker was bought by Advent in 2019, according to a statement at the time that didn’t disclose deal terms. The company named JuE Wong as chief executive officer, according to a statement in January 2020. Wong had been CEO of Moroccanoil, the skin and hair-care brand.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc. Olaplex’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OLPX.

