(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firms including Advent International and Carlyle Group Inc. are among parties weighing bids for Sanecum Group, an operator of medical centers in Germany, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sanecum owner Adiuva Capital is working with advisers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to find potential suitors for the business that operates outpatient medical care centers in Germany, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The business, which could be valued at as much as €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in a sale, is also drawing interest from buyout firm Ardian SAS, the people said.

Representatives for Advent, Carlyle, Ardian and JPMorgan declined to comment. Representatives for Sanecum and Adiuva Capital had no immediate comment.

Health-care assets such as hospitals have drawn interest from financial investors in recent years due to their predictable incomes and steady cashflows. CVC Capital Partners is exploring a sale of Finnish health-care company Mehilainen in a deal that could value the business at as much as €5 billion, Bloomberg News reported in September. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. agreed to sell its UK diagnostics business, Alliance Medical Group Ltd., to Icon Infrastructure at an enterprise value of £910 million last year.

Sanecum, founded in 2019, operates its medical care centers in six regions in Germany. The company laast year raised €250 million from investors led by Montana Capital Partners. At the time, Adiuva said the business generated more than €200 million in revenue and employed more than 200 doctors.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said in late 2022 that he planned to present a law to stop what he called “locust” investors buying up medical practices. However, the ministry hasn’t proposed any legislation and private equity investors are hoping for the status quo to be maintained. A ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that the law was being worked on.

--With assistance from Eyk Henning.

