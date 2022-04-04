(Bloomberg) -- Advent International and Centerbridge Partners are weighing a fresh tilt at Aareal Bank AG just weeks after failing with a 1.9 billion-euro ($2 billion) takeover of the German real estate lender, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firms are studying an improved offer that values Aareal at 2 billion euros, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. They’re seeking the support of Aareal’s biggest investors, including activist fund Petrus Advisers, for a price of roughly 33 euros per share, the people said.

Petrus was among a group of key Aareal investors that in February rejected a previous “best and final” 31 euro-per-share offer from Advent and Centerbridge.

Shares of Aareal gained 8.9% to 31.64 euros at 5:13 p.m. Monday in Frankfurt, giving it a market value of about 1.9 billion euros and putting the company on track to close at the highest level in more than two years.

Advent and Centerbridge may look to lodge a new proposal this week ahead of a deadline for Aareal to publish the agenda for its annual shareholder meeting, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the buyout firms will decide to proceed with a revised bid, according to the people.

Representatives for Aareal, Advent, Centerbridge and Petrus declined to comment.

A key point of contention surrounding a takeover of Aareal has been the German lender’s software arm, known as Aareon AG, whose value investors said wasn’t reflected in the earlier offer price. Aareal in 2020 sold a minority stake in the unit to Advent, which then went on to make a play for all of Aareal with partners.

Petrus holds a stake of 18% in Aareal through stocks and derivatives. As well as price, Advent and Centerbridge want investors’ support for an acceptance threshold of lower than 60% for any new offer to succeed. For their previous takeover attempt, Advent and Centerbridge had lowered the pass rate from 70% to 60%.

Since then, Wiesbaden-based Aareal revealed it had received a takeover approach from another consortium, which eventually withdrew its offer. It also said it expects operating profit to rise to as much as 250 million euros this year, up from 155 million euros in 2021, and announced the acquisition of payment service provider Collect Artificial Intelligence GmbH for an undisclosed sum.

(Updates to add share movement in fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.