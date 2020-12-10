(Bloomberg) -- Advent International is in advanced talks to buy the plexiglass business of French chemicals group Arkema SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm, which already owns plastics producer Roehm, is negotiating final terms of a potential purchase of Arkema’s Altuglas International division, the people said. A deal could value the business at more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Arkema have risen about 2.4% this year, giving the company a market value of about 7.4 billion euros. Altuglas produces polymethyl methacrylate-based plastics, which are used in car parts like headlights as well as building materials.

Altuglas has also drawn interest from other potential suitors that could consider buying the asset if talks with Advent falter, the people said.

Advent is exploring potential asset sales to help assuage antitrust concerns, the people said. No final agreements have been reached, and details of the potential transaction could change, the people said.

Representatives for Advent and Arkema declined to comment.

Arkema said in April it’s reviewing strategic options for the Altuglas business as it refocuses on higher-margin chemicals. The company has been considering potential asset disposals after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. built up a small stake, Bloomberg News reported in February.

