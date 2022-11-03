(Bloomberg) -- A Mexico City judge has issued arrest warrants for current and former executives at top global private equity firm Advent International Corp. who are accused of hiding debts from the buyers of Mexican funeral service provider Gayosso in 2021.

Six warrants were issued in early October following an investigation by Mexico City prosecutors, according to court documents seen by Bloomberg News. Defendants can seek injunctions to block such orders and fraud cases only require initial appearances before judges in Mexico.

Separately, Advent faces a civil suit in federal court from the buyer of Gayosso that was filed earlier this year, according to court records.

“We believe these proceedings are entirely without merit and represent an egregious attempt to add further pressure to a baseless civil lawsuit,” Advent said in an emailed statement, referring to the criminal probe. “Advent intends to make that clear as we work expeditiously to dismiss this matter.”

The company’s outside representative in Mexico issued a further statement Thursday saying neither Advent or its executives have been notified of the alleged warrants.

“Had such orders been issued, they would have been made without the knowledge of Advent executives and without any opportunity to refute the allegations,” the spokesperson said.

Mexico City prosecutor’s office said it doesn’t comment on existing investigations.

Advent acquired Gayosso in 2007 in a $317 million leveraged buyout. After longer than most private equity turnarounds, it sold the company in 2021 to Servicios Funerarios GG in a deal valued at 3.74 billion pesos ($190 million) that involved other parties. Advent received $50 million, according to court records.

Servicios Funerarios GG alleged in a June criminal complaint that after the sale it discovered that accounting records were manipulated to reduce and hide debt and costs which weren’t disclosed to the buyer, according to the documents. A company representative declined to comment.

A forensic accountant working for Mexico City prosecutors said in an Oct. 3 report that, at the time of the sale, Gayosso had about 2.6 billion pesos of “unregistered debt and liabilities that, according to Gayosso’s own accounting polices, should have been recorded and yet were not disclosed” to the buyers. The bulk of the unreported debt was from pre-sold funeral packages, along with other unreported debts and contractual obligations to maintain grave sites, according to the report.

