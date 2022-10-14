(Bloomberg) -- Advent International agreed to merge one of its portfolio companies with a unit of family-owned Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc. to create a global player in life sciences and specialty chemicals.

The combination of Advent’s Caldic BV and Wilbur-Ellis’s Connell will create a company with sales of about €3 billion ($2.9 billion), according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The transaction marks the latest chemicals consolidation move by Advent, which has become a big player in that space led by Managing Partner Ronald Ayles. The buyout firm teamed up with Germany’s Lanxess AG in May to acquire Royal DSM NV’s engineering materials business and create a venture for engineering and high-performance polymers.

“By bringing together the highly complementary businesses of Caldic and Connell, we will form a truly global business with significant exposure to high-growth regions and very diversified end markets with a high value-add offering,” Ayles said in the statement.

San Francisco-based Wilbur-Ellis was founded in 1921 and sells agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals and ingredients, according to its website.

The deal enables Advent and Wilbur-Ellis to boost global expansion in two high-growth regions, with Connell in Asia-Pacific and Caldic in Latin America, helped by Caldic’s merger this year with GTM. The new company will have more than 3,800 employees in 43 countries.

The tie-up is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023, subject to conditions.

(Updates throughout with confirmation from statement.)

