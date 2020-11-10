(Bloomberg) -- Advent International is considering an initial public offering of its Polish postal locker provider InPost SA, alongside a sale process that’s already underway, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm has picked Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as global coordinators for a potential IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified as discussions are private. Any deal could value InPost in the billions of euros and rank as one of Europe’s largest private equity-backed transactions in recent memory.

Advent is considering listing the business in 2021, depending on market conditions, according to the people. It plans to add more banks to the deal if it decides to proceed with an IPO, the people said.

InPost allows its customers to arrange for the delivery and collection of parcels across a network of self-service lockers. The company has more than 8,000 lockers in Poland and also offers courier services. Its services are used by merchants on Allegro.eu SA, the e-commerce platform that in September completed Warsaw’s biggest-ever listing.

Advent has been encouraged by the market response to the Allegro IPO, the people said. Allegro’s stock has almost doubled since its IPO. It shows the large valuation potential for e-commerce companies and those that support their business amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has kept people at home and shopping online.

A simultaneous sale process for InPost is drawing strong interest from private equity firms, according to the people. No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty talks will result in a sale, the people said. Representatives for Advent, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, InPost and JPMorgan declined to comment.

InPost was acquired by Advent in 2017 as part of a push into the e-commerce market. In 2018, InPost secured additional financing from private equity firm KKR & Co.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.