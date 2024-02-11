(Bloomberg) -- Advent International is working with advisers on a possible £2-billion ($2.5-billion) sale of UK parcel delivery group Evri, the Sunday Times reported.

The US buyout firm has hired Rothschild & Co. to explore options for the company, according to the report, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. Advent owns a 75% stake in the company, which paid a £762-million dividend to its shareholders, the newspaper said.

Evri has tripled in size over the past five years off the back of international expansion and a boom in online sales during the pandemic, the Sunday Times said. Since then, it has struggled with the return of high street shopping and as Britons cut down on consumption amid higher inflation.

The company has retained enough cash to support its growth plan and £120 million has been invested to raise capacity, boost IT infrastructure and improve customer service under Advent’s ownership, the newspaper cited an unidentified person close to the company as saying. Net debt is now six times Evri’s underlying profits, according to the report.

Advent declined to comment, according to the Sunday Times.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.