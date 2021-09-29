(Bloomberg) -- Olaplex Holdings Inc., backed by private equity firm Advent International, priced shares in its initial public offering above a marketed range at $21 apiece, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

Advent and other Olaplex investors were planning to sell 67 million shares for $17 to $19 each. At $21 a share that would raise $1.4 billion and give the hair-products maker a market value of $13.6 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Accounting for employee stock options, the company would have a fully diluted value of more than $14 billion.

A representative for Santa Barbara, California-based Olaplex declined to comment.

All of the shares in the IPO will be sold by current investors without the company receiving any of the proceeds.Advent will control almost 80% of the shareholder voting power in the company after the listing, according to the filings. Mousse Partners will control about 6%.

Olaplex’s sales climbed sharply during the first half of 2021 compared with a year earlier. Olaplex swung to a profit of $95 million on net sales of $270 million for the first six months of the year, compared with a net loss of $22 million on about $100 million in sales during the same period in 2020.

Founded in 2014, the shampoo and conditioner maker was bought by Advent in 2019, according to a statement at the time that didn’t disclose deal terms. The company named JuE Wong as chief executive officer, according to a statement in January 2020. Wong had been CEO of Moroccanoil, the skin and hair-care brand.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc. Olaplex’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OLPX.

