(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Advent International is considering a potential purchase of drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Advent is leading a consortium that’s exploring an acquisition of the Swedish biotech firm, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It has reached out to other buyout firms including Permira to gauge their interest in teaming up on the potential deal for Sobi, according to the people.

Shares of Sobi jumped as much as 22% Thursday, the biggest intraday gain since 2015. They were up 13% at 3:20 p.m. in Stockholm, giving the company a market value of about $7 billion.

Advent is also considering roping in sovereign wealth funds to join a bid, the people said. Discussions are at a preliminary stage, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said.

Representatives for Advent and Sobi declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Permira couldn’t immediately comment. A representative for Sobi’s biggest shareholder, Investor AB, also declined to comment.

Sobi has for years been speculated as a takeover target for rivals or buyout firms. In 2015, the company said it ended talks on a possible takeover offer after reports that Pfizer Inc. and Biogen Inc. were among interested parties. Any suitor would need to win the backing of Investor AB, the investment vehicle owned by the Wallenberg family, which controls about 35% of the biotech company.

Sobi has built itself out via acquisitions. In 2019, the company bought Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. for almost $1 billion to expand in hematology. The year earlier, Sobi bought the U.S. rights to the respiratory medicine Synagis from AstraZeneca Plc.

