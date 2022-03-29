(Bloomberg) -- Advent International is exploring options for Austrian power equipment maker Innio, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The buyout firm is working with potential advisers to consider a listing or sale of the business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A deal could come as soon as the second half of the year, the people said.

Innio makes gas engines under the Jenbacher and Waukesha brands as well as other power generation and gas compression machinery. The company, which was formerly General Electric Co.’s distributed power business, was acquired by Advent for $3.25 billion in 2018.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for Advent declined to comment while Innio couldn’t be immediately reached.

